Eshaton: The decline and fall of the British ruling class, Ghislaine Maxwell edition.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Hot spots and cold wars spur talk of conflict.

Informed Comment: While all eyes have been on COP26 in Glasgow, the United States is rapidly increasingly solar and wind generating capacity.

ACA Signups: A single animation tells the tale. Before unvaccinated red staters chose suicide by spite, the Trump administration let COVID ravage blue states.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle—it will disappear." (President Donald Trump, on the exploding COVID-19 pandemic, February 28, 2020)

