Pence Aide: No 'Legitimate Political Discourse' On January 6th

Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for "legitimate political discourse."
By DavidFebruary 6, 2022

Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for "legitimate political discourse."

"Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?" NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.

"From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse," Short said. "But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it's become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they're being unfairly treated."

During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.

Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue