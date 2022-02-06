Pence Aide: No 'Legitimate Political Discourse' On January 6th

Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for "legitimate political discourse."

"Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?" NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.

"From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse," Short said. "But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it's become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they're being unfairly treated."

During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.

Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.