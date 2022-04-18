Mike's Blog Round-Up

It's the Tucker Carlson's Testosterone Levels Edition!

From "How To Live BULLSHIT-FREE by A L Katz", pages ripped from the conservative playbook.

At the burned over district, montag has an interesting 1934 quote from the NRA's then-president.

Critical Race Theory to the bottom: Florida bans math textbooks because ... because ... upyernoz has a theory.

Florida & Texas are the leading candidates for most embarrassing state; here's how the Goobernator of Texas is embarrassing Texas & stealing taxpayer money, via Off the Kuff.

