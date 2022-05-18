Mike's Blog Round Up

Happy International Museum Day! While you slept, driftglass snuck onto this website with a bag full of museum-grade posts from around the Liberal blogosphere!
By driftglassMay 18, 2022

On this date in 1897 Paul Dukas' symphonic scherzo "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" premiered. Beautiful music plus an object lesson that some people never learn (see above.)

Spocko's Brain's genius idea: Let’s make winning defamation cases a profit center for the left.

Left Jabs on Texas, Stalinism, and The Informer Society.

First Draft: Another List of Names.

Attention space nerds! NASA finds Tonga volcano's hurricane-force winds, electric currents reached the edges of space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast.

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue