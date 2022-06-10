Late Night Comics Sum Up The First January 6th Hearing

Like shooting fish in a barrel!
By Susie MadrakJune 10, 2022

Here's how Colbert described last night's hearing, via the New York Times:

“It was such a juicy burger that Fox News knew that even their viewers would be tempted to take a bite, which is why — and this is true — for the first hour of his show opposite the hearings, Tucker Carlson took no commercial breaks. Do you understand what that means? Fox News is willing to lose money to keep their viewers from flipping over and accidentally learning information.”

Oh, and the line about how Ivanka "finally screwed" Trump.

Seth Meyers:

“That’s right, the Jan. 6 committee aired a 90-minute hearing tonight, which was carried live by all the major news networks except Fox News. Though Fox ended up with better ratings by just airing the original Capitol attack.”

Jimmy Fallon:

“Five minutes in, even Mike Pence was like, ‘I’ve had enough — let’s see what’s happening on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’”

