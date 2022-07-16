Above, The Regrettes perform Foxes on the Run. Each time I see Joe Manchin —after the gag reflex— I see Lucy pulling the football away. Why anyone wastes their time "negotiating" with him is beyond me.

Compatible Creatures presents Joe Manchin 'A Modern Day Villain.'

Egberto Willies says 2022 MUST BE about defeating Joe Manchin. We agree.

Hackwhackers sings, "Oops, He Did It Again."

Bonus Track: IFLScience shows us how keys and locks work. My inner Pink Panther is ready!

Bonus-bonus Track: The Professional Left Podcast presents Happy Birthday Bluegal. Best wishes from all of us at Mike's Blog Round-Up, Fran!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).