Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Don Dixon performs Praying Mantis. It's time to head to Texas, America's Lab for Bad Policy, bless their hearts.

Balloon Juice goes to Texas.

Just An Earth-bound Misfit, I has a modest proposal for dealing with body armor-wearing terrorists.

Eschaton notes that even wealthy people cannot escape what the theocrats have done.

Shower Cap summarizes the week as only he can.

Bonus Track: Sci-Fi Nerds! TOR looks at the intersection of Aliens and Insects. This is cool fun.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).