Trump Has Been 'Riveted' By Jan. 6 Hearings, Asks People How It's 'Playing Out'

He is so scared. Bummer.
By Conover KennardJuly 14, 2022

On CNN's "New Day," correspondent Kristin Holmes told host John Berman that those in former President Donald Trump's orbit are concerned because he's obsessed with the Jan. 6 hearings. And one only needs to point to the twice impeached one-term President's panic-rants on his site Truth Social to confirm that.

Trump is "always watching" and has reportedly been "riveted" by the Jan. 6 hearings even though he blows them off as a "hoax" on his social site.

"Trump is always watching, we are told, riveted, according to new CNN reporting," Berman said. "Trump was particularly angry after hearing his former staffers and White House counsel."

Holmes said, "We've heard he's always following these hearings and that's much to the chagrin of those around him who would hope that he would focus on the November midterms."

"But behind closed doors he's always talking about these hearings, asking those around him how they think they're playing out," she continued to say. "In his speeches and rallies he prattles on about the committee, attacking them; his social media page is a never-ending rant, essentially just attacking leaders of the committee and even talking about more obscure members of the committee and interviews they do on cable news."

"So clearly here focusing very heavily on this. One of his biggest gripes, being still that none of these witnesses are being cross-examined and he feels he doesn't have anyone defending him, particularly after yesterday's hearing," she said. "He's not the only one focused on this. We also heard from a source close to Roger Stone who told us that Stone is watching these hearings very carefully because he believes, quote, 'the committee is trying to put him in peril.'"

"And, remember," she added, "Stone and Trump at one point were thick as thieves. He was one of his closest allies, they spoke almost every single day. But we are told by this source that it's just not the same since January 6th, that the two are still in touch but it's just not regular communication."

He is coup coup. The hearings aren't playing out well at all for the former President.

