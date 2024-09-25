Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him." -- Niccolo Machiavelli
On this day in 1979 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical "Evita", starring Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, and Bob Gunton, opens at Broadway Theater, NYC.

Angry Bear: More of Louis DeJoy’s Foulups with the USPS.

Mock Paper Scissors: Area Billboard Insults Chickens.

Reality Chex: The Conversation.

Attention space nerds! X-rays from a nuclear explosion could redirect an asteroid. So we've got that going for us. Which is nice.

