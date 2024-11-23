Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Every man is guilty of all the good he did not do." -- Voltaire
By driftglassNovember 23, 2024

On this day in 1975, Queen began a nine-week run at the top of the UK pop chart with their operatic masterpiece, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition to its chart success in Britain, and hittting No. 1 in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and other countries, and becoming third best-selling single of all time in the UK, this also became our family's sing-along travel song on long trips. Happy memories.

Spocko's Brain: Rules for fighting RWers–in this century.

Left Jabs: How Two Montana Democrats Wish They Hadn't Spent Election Day.

First Draft: Horseshoe People.

Attention space nerds! Earth’s First Interstellar Transmission Is 50 Years Old.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

