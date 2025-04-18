Jasmine Crockett SLAMS TRUMP For Golfing During Market Crash

..he decided he was going to golf as the markets were tanking. He decided he was going to golf instead of receiving the four heroes who died serving this country.
By Cliff SchecterApril 18, 2025

I could say a lot about this video, how incredible Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is, and how she torches Donald Trump in exactly the right way, at the right moment, sending the perfect message to those watching..but I'll give you a taste of what she said insead, b/c it's that good:

"Let's talk about the fact that as of March 30th, Trump's golfing has cost us around $26 MILLION, and last I checked, we ain't getting any of that back..he decided he was going to golf as the markets were tanking. He decided he was going to golf instead of receiving the four heroes who died serving this country."

- Jasmine Crockett

She goes on, and has a lot more to say. It's well VERY MUCH worth watching. Otherwise, per usual, let me remind you to please SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge, so independent media can keep telling truths and hitting back against right-wing propaganda.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon