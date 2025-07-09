Old Bigot Misses The Old Bigoted Days

The Orange Choad made an offhand "controversial" comment to reporters when they asked him about the Washington Commanders:

Trump was answering questions from reporters, when he was asked if the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins should change its name back from Commanders. "You want me to make a controversial statement?" Trump asked. "I would."

Trump went on to say that Commanders doesn't have the same ring to it and that if the Commanders started winning, he might like the name better.

Someone should tell him that the Kansas City Chiefs have a bigoted name and they have won a few games. Then remind him that Taylor Swift will be there, just to watch him tantrum.