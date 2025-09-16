Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You smell bad when you lie." -- Zanti alien, The Zanti Misfits
By driftglassSeptember 16, 2025

On this day in 1963, The Outer Limits premiered on national television. Although it was overshadowed by The Twilight Zone, and could be more of an acquired taste, it was a taste that I certainly acquired. And I will take "The Zanti Misfits", "Demon with a Glass Hand", "The Architects of Fear" or "The Sixth Finger" -- all created on tiny budgets and no CGI -- over Star Trek: SNW's "Four and a Half Vulcans" any day of the week.

Free Thought Blogs: Never has a man’s own words so adeptly justified contempt for him.

The Golden Hour: The Washington Post Fired Me — But My Voice Will Not Be Silenced.

First Draft: Shut It Down.

Attention space nerds! A Single, ‘Naked’ Black Hole Rewrites the History of the Universe.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

