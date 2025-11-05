Shorter Newsmax Host: 'Whatever Happens, Don't Blame Dear Leader!'

Republicans are doing a lot of finger-pointing and not a lot of soul searching following their devastating election losses this Tuesday that don't bode well for them for the upcoming midterm elections. I've seen a lot of bad takes on what happened and how they're going to respond to their losses as the results rolled in and afterwards, but this one from Newsmax TV's Rob Finnerty takes the cake:

ROB FINNERTY (HOST): I'll tell you what. You know, all day people have been saying, well, no matter what happens tonight, this could be a referendum on Donald Trump. I completely disagree. If Republicans lost every single race tonight, that is not a referendum on Donald Trump. But I'll tell you what, it doesn't go both ways. If Jack Ciattarelli turns New Jersey red tonight, this is a huge night for Republicans. Don't forget the states we're talking about. We're talking about Prop 50 in blue California. We're talking about Virginia, which even though Glenn Youngkin is currently the governor, this is not -- this is a more blue state than it is purple state. Same thing in the state of Virginia. And I think that could flip tonight.

Keep telling yourselves that MAGA. They know what they're dealing with whether any of them will ever admit it or not.