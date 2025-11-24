With eight months left on their “charter”, Elmo and the Incels’ Department of Government Efficiency has closed:

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) – U.S. President [The Orange ? ] Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of [The Orange ? ] pledge to slash the government’s size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings. “That doesn’t exist,” Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE’s status. It is no longer a “centralized entity,” Kupor added, in the first public comments from the [4th Reich] on the end of DOGE. The agency, set up in January, made dramatic forays across Washington in the early months of [The Orange ? ] second term to rapidly shrink federal agencies, cut their budgets or redirect their work to [The Orange ? ] priorities. The OPM, the federal government’s human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE’s functions, according to Kupor and documents reviewed by Reuters.

I’m pretty sure DOGE stole all the data they could, fed it to GROK, and so why the heck are they wasting their time in the gubmint any longer?

So like VH-1, we gotta know: Where are the incels today? (Emphasis mine, because we should keep an eye out for their names, and remember their pedigree as being one of Elmo and the Incels’ incels; these updates are taken from all over the article and are not necessarily in any order.)