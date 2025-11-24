With eight months left on their “charter”, Elmo and the Incels’ Department of Government Efficiency has closed:
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) – U.S. President [The Orange ? ] Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of [The Orange ? ] pledge to slash the government’s size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings.
“That doesn’t exist,” Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE’s status.
It is no longer a “centralized entity,” Kupor added, in the first public comments from the [4th Reich] on the end of DOGE.
The agency, set up in January, made dramatic forays across Washington in the early months of [The Orange ? ] second term to rapidly shrink federal agencies, cut their budgets or redirect their work to [The Orange ? ] priorities. The OPM, the federal government’s human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE’s functions, according to Kupor and documents reviewed by Reuters.
I’m pretty sure DOGE stole all the data they could, fed it to GROK, and so why the heck are they wasting their time in the gubmint any longer?
So like VH-1, we gotta know: Where are the incels today? (Emphasis mine, because we should keep an eye out for their names, and remember their pedigree as being one of Elmo and the Incels’ incels; these updates are taken from all over the article and are not necessarily in any order.)
- Acting DOGE Administrator Amy Gleason, whose background is in healthcare tech, formally became an adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy.
- DOGE staff have also taken on other roles in the administration. Most prominent is [Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb], whom [The Orange 🤡 ] tasked with improving the “visual presentation” of government websites. So far, his design studio has launched websites to recruit law enforcement officers to patrol Washington, D.C., and advertise the president’s drug pricing program. Gebbia declined an interview with Reuters via a spokesperson.
- Zachary Terrell, part of the DOGE team given access to government health systems in the early days of [The Orange 🤡 ] second term, is now chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services. Rachel Riley, who had the same access according to court filings, is now chief of the Office of Naval Research, according to the office’s website.
- Jeremy Lewin, who helped Musk and the [The Orange 🤡 ] administration dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, now oversees foreign assistance at the State Department, according to the agency’s website.
- The White House budget office has tasked Scott Langmack, who was DOGE’s representative at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with creating custom AI applications to pore through U.S. regulations and determine which ones to eliminate, according to his LinkedIn profile.
So a lot of ‘em are still scurrying around carrying-out orders from the 4th Reich behind the scenes. Space Karen has returned to his hobby of blackmailing the Board of Tesla to give him a $1T (Trillion, with a tee!) Amero salary, because gosh-darn it, he’s worth it. /snark