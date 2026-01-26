TN Rep: Protesters 'Anarchists' That Want To Turn America Into 'Woke Utopia'

Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett went into yet another race baiting screed when asked about the murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. This is the same peckerwood that accused VP Harris of being a "DEI hire" and who has a habit of spewing vile nonsense and embarrassing himself on television.

Burchett made an appearance on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend, and accused all of the people protesting of being paid, while accusing them and the Somali community of wanting to destroy the country.

HURT: Okay, I want to change topics to this and ask you about this tragic shooting out in Minneapolis, where you have an armed protester who winds up in a physical confrontation with ICE agents and then tragically winds up getting shot because agents reasonably thought that they were in danger because a gun was produced.

There's a political problem here and nobody wants to see people get killed. Nobody, least of all, the ICE agents. What is the path forward?

BURCHETT: I think the path forward is the governor gets some guts and shows some real leadership and quit trying to divert the public away from the $14 billion that we know of that's been stolen by the Somalis and is going back to their country.

Some of it is supplying money to terrorists that want to kill us and possibly will kill us. Once again, we're funding our enemies. They will hate us for free. He needs to divert all this attention and he's to say everybody needs to chill out and go home.

These paid protesters, which you're seeing a lot of, it's just like Memphis, Tennessee. They sent in the National Guard and all the paid protesters were on the news saying how horrible it was. Then they go back and interview some of the people that live in the projects and some of those rougher areas, the moms that have lost kids. They said, dad gum, we're glad you're here.

And I think that's what you'll see. If the president were to send them in, I think that would be a good idea to get this thing under control because that is exactly what you're seeing is paid protesters. And sure, those from locals that are caught up in it, there always is, but this is clearly an organized event.

And every one of them you see, as soon as they organize, who's out there? They've got the liberal media, the national socialists, all those communist groups that are there to divert. And that's exactly what they want.

They're anarchists, they're in Congress. They want to destroy our country. They hate our country. They hate our flag. They hate our veterans. They hate our God. They hate democracy and they hate capitalism. They want to destroy it and create some kind of woke utopia. That's what's all behind it.

The governor needs to show some leadership and tell those people to stand down.



HURT: And I know that you'll be fighting in Congress to get to the bottom of this the best that you all can there. Congressman Burchett, thank you so much for joining us this morning.

BURCHETT: Thank you, brother. Pray for our country.

HURT: Yes, indeed.