Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Depeche Mode performs, Personal Jesus. With the shocking news of Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabee enthusiastically supporting a regional war in the Middle East, we turn our eyes to the creeping / leaping theocracy at home.

Public Notice examines the claim that "Christians are persecuted for merely expressing their faith" when "every American president, nearly every Supreme Court justice, and the vast majority of members of Congress, governors, and state legislators are Christian."

The Roys Report alerts us that Defense Secretary Pete Hic(!)seth addressed Christian broadcasters, if you can believe it.

Web of Evil: "Jesus Hates You, This I Know, 'Cause The Bible Told Me So"

Cassandra's Grandson runs a one-man blog swarm against theocracy. This is a comprehensive round-up worthy of your time; just read the headlines if nothing else.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist rounds-up political cartoons of the day. heh.

