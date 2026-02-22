Mike’s Blog Round-Up

As Gawd is my waitress...
By TengrainFebruary 22, 2026

Above, Depeche Mode performs, Personal Jesus. With the shocking news of Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabee enthusiastically supporting a regional war in the Middle East, we turn our eyes to the creeping / leaping theocracy at home.

Public Notice examines the claim that "Christians are persecuted for merely expressing their faith" when "every American president, nearly every Supreme Court justice, and the vast majority of members of Congress, governors, and state legislators are Christian."

The Roys Report alerts us that Defense Secretary Pete Hic(!)seth addressed Christian broadcasters, if you can believe it.

Web of Evil: "Jesus Hates You, This I Know, 'Cause The Bible Told Me So"

Cassandra's Grandson runs a one-man blog swarm against theocracy. This is a comprehensive round-up worthy of your time; just read the headlines if nothing else.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist rounds-up political cartoons of the day. heh.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon