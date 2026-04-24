Elmo Rants Quite A Bit About Poor White Men Being Picked On

Elmo Musk, the world’s richest person, is on the cusp of a public offering that could make him a trillionaire. But in recent months he’s been increasingly vocal about rallying White people to stand up for their race.

“Whites are a rapidly dying minority,” Elmo wrote in January in a post on his social media site X. In a February post liked by more than 365,000 accounts, Musk declared that “there has been unrelenting hate and poisonous propaganda in the West against anyone White, straight or male over the past decade or more,” adding, “No more guilt trips. ENOUGH.”

A Washington Post analysis found that the poor beleaguered White man has recently significantly increased his rate of online posts about race and his concerns about perceived threats to Whiteness or what he views as calls for a “genocide” against White people.

Over the past seven months, 6 percent of Elmo’s posts on X, a total of about 850, have been about race, nearly triple the rate for the previous two years. More than half of those posts have used the word “white.” The billionaire has posted on X about race nearly daily — 166 out of 197 days — from last October to mid-April, The Post found.

You've no doubt heard the rest of his rants, most likely from that guy on the barstool in your local bar. Blah, blah, blah!

Perfect example of how the obscenely wealthy live in their own heads, where no one ever gets to tell them they're wrong.