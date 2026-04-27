Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"If we don't stop Godzilla now, what's to become of us?" — Hideto Ogata, Godzilla
By driftglassApril 27, 2026

Today in 1956, the original King of the Monsters came to our shores. On this day in 1956 (in the U.S.), Godzilla: King Of The Monsters mightily roared his way onto the silver screen. Written (in part) and directed by Ishiro Honda, this godfather of the greatest and most durable movie franchises starred Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi, and others. A numbers of scenes addressing nuclear radiation, political commentary, and Japanese dialogue were cut or replaced with narration by Raymond Burr, who was tacked on later for the American market.

Godzilla had a total production and marketing budget of roughly ¥101 million (approx. $1.5 million), which made it one of the most expensive Japanese films of the time, comparable to Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and dwarfing average Japanese production budgets if the same period: a huge risk for Toho Studios, and one which paid off handsomely.

Dame Magazine: What Trump’s Trade War Is Doing to America’s Farmers.

Blog For Iowa: Spring Politics In Iowa.

Center for Economic and Policy Research: The Majority Agenda: Good Jobs, Strong Infrastructure, Fair Play.

Attention space nerds! Spectacular photos of the 2026 Lyrid meteor shower captured from Earth and space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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