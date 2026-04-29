Tarlov: Responsibility For Violent Rhetoric 'Has To Start At The Top'

Fox's Jessica Tarlov threw cold water over her cohosts on The Five's nonsense that most of the violence in the United States is coming from the left, while tossing the responsibility for "toning down the rhetoric" right back in Trump's lap.

The right has been going crazy, not only using the incident at the WHCD as an excuse to push for Trump's illegal ballroom to get funded by the taxpayers, but they've also been attacking the media and Democratic politicians and using the incident as a cudgel to silence any of Trump's critics.

After her cohost and former Trump spokesliar Kayleigh McEnany spouted more of the same nonsense this Tuesday, and tried to pretend Trump is just the victim here and the people on the left are the ones that need to tone it down, Tarlov reminded all of them that responsibility for that rhetoric needs to come from the top.

PERINO: Jessica, I think it's more of a "very online" left phenomenon than a matter of elected leaders. When you look at the shooter's thinking, his reposts, and everything else — he's not watching what Josh Shapiro, Hakeem Jeffries, or even Pritzker are saying. It's coming from the extreme left corners of the internet. TARLOV: Well, it's the hours of content being pumped out — the clicks that pay people's bills, and these algorithms that are absolutely rotting our brains, continuing to feed you more of the incendiary things you've already engaged with. I notice it scrolling through Twitter. If I even pause for two seconds on a tweet, suddenly I'm fed more content pulling me down that particular rabbit hole. That's definitely where a lot of radicalization comes from. But I feel like this whole conversation is a massive gaslighting exercise. The Hakeem Jeffries comparison is so unfair — he's talking about redistricting, not about a human being or a Republican. And yes, Democrats called Donald Trump a threat to democracy. Absolutely. The man still doesn't accept the 2020 results, and a majority of his party doesn't either, because he continued to proliferate that lie. Part of being the most important person in the country — arguably in the world — is the great responsibility that comes with setting the tone. Republicans who are out there criticizing Democrats right now are the same ones who run from reporters in the hallways whenever Trump does something absurd, like celebrating Rob Reiner's death or dismissing Bob Mueller with a flippant "good riddance." And if you want to run through things Democrats have said — Donald Trump has called people enemies within, communists, Marxists, fascists, radical thugs, vermin, garbage, sick, part of a party of hate, and evil. He's invoked Satan. You're right about that, Dana — it's disturbing. But the more important data point here is what's come out from Cato, which actually tracks where violence is coming from. There has been an uptick in left-wing violence — absolutely, it's an issue I want to address. But right-wing violence is still more prevalent. MCENANY: A lot of those have been rebuked. (crosstalk) TARLOV: Well, I actually read the debunking of the Cato report. Look at how they classify a 2009 shooting, for instance — allegedly triggered by a dispute over dog urine — while omitting that the shooter had been posting on a neo-Nazi site. Everyone is going to retreat to their corners, which is regrettable, but the truth should still matter. Convenient omissions abound here: liberals — like President Obama, for instance — had someone shoot into the White House while Sasha Obama was there. The intruder got to the second floor, and Secret Service didn't even know for about five days until someone discovered glass remnants. We don't talk about that. Or the 2018 pipe bomber who sent devices to Obama, Clinton, George Soros, and others — someone who said in court he was motivated and radicalized by Trump. The responsibility lies with all of us, but it has to start at the top. I agree with Charlamagne that this is a conversation Republicans should be willing to have, if there's any real path to bringing this country back together.

Newsom took Stephen Miller's evil wife to task in a similar way, so I hope Democrats keep this up with pushing back on this nonsense.

McEnany tried pushing back on that Cato report that none of them want to acknowledge. Apparently Trump's DOJ did the same thing last year and removed it from their website. They don't want the truth out there, not that most of their lemmings would pay any attention to anything that contradicts Dear Leader anyway, tragically.