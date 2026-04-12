U.S. Assistant Press 'Secratary' Announces Ceasefire That Never Was

Stupid and evil about sums it up.

Source: U.S. Department of War

This week, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

"The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. Our warfighters made history with their overwhelming victory on the battlefield," said Pentagon Assistant Press Secretary Riley Podleski in today's War Department Weekly Sitrep video.

During an Operation Epic Fury press briefing held April 8 at the Pentagon, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth noted that U.S. Central Command used less than 10% of America's total combat power and dismantled one of the world's largest militaries.

"The world's leading state sponsor of terrorism proved utterly incapable of defending itself, its people or its territory. We untied just a fraction of our strength, and Iran suffered a devastating military defeat," he said.

Podleski said President Donald J. Trump made history and has done what no other president had the courage to do before, adding, "We own their skies, wiped out their navy, destroyed their missile program and rendered their defense industrial base useless."