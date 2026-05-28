Trump Appointees Force Portrait Of The Bankruptcy King Onto Legal Tender

In a move that surprised absolutely no one, Trump administration officials have been lobbying the Bureau of Engraving and Printing — the people who make the actual money — to slap the president's face on a brand-new $250 bill. This tracks since by the time it's printed, we'll need $250 to fill up our gas tanks.

This would mark the first time a living person has appeared on U.S. currency in over 150 years, a minor legal wrinkle that doesn't seem to have given anyone in the administration much pause. But given Trump's declining mental and physical health, who knows, that could be remedied. I said what I said.

The push has been led by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser Mike Brown, two political appointees who apparently had nothing better to do than repeatedly pressure bureau staff to mock up prototypes of the note, The Washington Post reports. Federal law, in its quaint way, currently limits bill portraits to deceased individuals — but rules are apparently more of a suggestion these days.

Beach even came prepared, submitting actual design mock-ups in August and September, including one featuring Trump's visage front and center on the $250 bill, flanked by the signatures of Trump himself and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—a truly humble touch.

The employees who revealed all this asked to remain anonymous, because, well, you can probably guess why.

British painter Iain Alexander claimed that Trump personally signed off on several modifications to his original design, including the incorporation of red, white, and blue, as well as a logo marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Alexander, whose résumé includes stints as a competitive swimmer and DJ in addition to his painting career, says Trump has affectionately dubbed him his favorite British artist. Alexander also describes himself as having painted royal portraits, including of Queen Elizabeth II.

Via The Post:

The director of the printing bureau, Patricia “Patty” Solimene, and other staff repeatedly explained to Beach and Brown that there were legal and procedural obstacles to producing the note and that it would take years longer than they envisioned, the four employees said. The two political appointees were dismissive in response, two of the current employees said. “She had told them we’re not authorized to do this. We can’t progress any further, and all the stakeholders have not even met to discuss the next steps,” said one of the employees. “Currency often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, particularly one of such high value.” Solimene said she was abruptly reassigned from her post by Treasury management on April 27, writing the next day in an email to colleagues that she was leaving with a “heavy heart.” She wrote in her goodbye email, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, that she had been reassigned to another job in the Treasury Department and that her departure was “not my choice.” She added that she “never sacrificed the values or character of myself or the organization and always prioritized the U.S. Currency Program and the value each employee brings to the mission.” “The buck stopped here,” she wrote.

And there's this:

“Based on the recommendation of U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, Secretary Bessent will recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Trump by adding his signature to the currency,” the Treasury statement said.

So, if you object to Trump's newest ego project, you're fired or reassigned — the American way. As for me, it's going to be a little hard to raise a glass to 250 years of American democracy when it's increasingly starting to look like a vanity project. I'll order takeout, I guess, and I'll refrain from watching the news, the latter of which these days is the norm in our household anyway.