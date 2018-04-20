The Mahablog: How weird -- that secretary with her $1.50-a-week tax cut isn't voting Republican!

The Daily Irritant: Eleven knuckle-draggers in Congress want several prominent Democrats to be prosecuted for various random bullshit. Will Jeff Sessions agree?

The Psy of Life: Trump's Scooter Libby pardon decision was just a random brain spasm, not unlike the thrashing of a beheaded chicken.

Booman Tribune: Democrats have an easy target this year -- Republicans are running based on a tax "reform" most voters already don't like.

Bonus link: The Republican crusade against abortion is fanatical indeed, but the actual results are a mixed bag.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!