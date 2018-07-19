Sacramento Bee Responds To Nunes Ad: 'The Real ‘Fake News’ Is Devin Nunes’

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) cannot handle the truth...

...so he is attacking the Sacramento Bee for accurately reporting against his mendacity.

Politico reports, "In a campaign ad running more than two minutes — and appearing not only online, but also on radio and TV — Nunes casts the dominant newspaper in his California district as a “band of creeping correspondents,” criticizing The Fresno Bee for its routine reporting practices and for its coverage of a controversy surrounding a winery in which the Republican congressman invests."



The conservative doctrine of always attacking the media has been taken to a new level under the Trump administration and his loyal subservient surrogates - like Nunes.

The Sac Bee has endorsed Devin since 2003. They suddenly haven't turned into a left wing outlet so why the change?

No Congressman has tarnished the reputation of Congress, their committee or themselves as much as chairman Devin Nunes has in his efforts to undermine investigations into Russia's cyber warfare against America while defending Trump.

Nunes has been rewarded with millions of dollars by the hardcore Trumpers across the country unfortunately and has a lot of money to spend in a very conservative district, but this commercial is still beyond the pale.

The Sac Bee responded with a blistering rebuke, with a point-by-point rebuke of Nunes' actions and claims in the ad. "The real ‘fake news’ is Devin Nunes’ ad about The Bee"

Claim: “The Fresno Bee has worked closely with radical left-wing groups to promote fake news stories about me.”

Fact: The Bee has never done any such thing. Does Nunes identify those groups he refers to? No. And he can’t, because such a thing never happened. The Bee’s newsroom follows time-honored ethical standards of journalism and did for this story. One of the tenets is to let all subjects in a story have their say. But since Nunes refused to be interviewed for this story, his side could not be reported. He made it one-sided by his own choosing. By not talking to The Bee, then claiming the story to be “fake news,” Nunes reveals his strategy for dealing with Bee journalists. He also loves to combine the words “radical” and “left wing” to make a point to his conservative base.

Read the whole article.

Meanwhile, Nunes looks to be in trouble with the FEC.

Rep. Devin Nunes used political donations to pay for nearly $15,000 in tickets to Boston Celtics basketball games as well as winery tours and lavish trips to Las Vegas, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission and two nonpartisan watchdog groups. Nunes, R-Calif., has reportedly been a Celtics fan since high school, though he grew up in Tulare, California. He used the money from his political action committee last year on three occasions to buy tickets. His PAC also spent about $42,741 since 2013 on catering, site rentals, hotels and meals in Las Vegas. The most recent instance was March 9, when the PAC spent $7,229 at seven different restaurants and hotels in Las Vegas.

This is no laughing matter for Rep. Nunes.

His actions trying to undermine the Mueller special counsel is as corrupt as it gets.