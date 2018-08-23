Thursday Turkey Edition:

From Yastreblyansky's Literary Corner series, Trump Gestates The Turkey.

The West burns & everyone gets the smoke, from Otherwords.

When is a farmer not a farmer? When it's lying sack Rep. Devin Nunes, says montag of the burned over district.

Juanita Jean does a public service, Trump-style.

Digby on Peter Bienart on what words like "corruption" mean or don't mean, depending.

By M. Bouffant, who is bad (& boring) at Web of Evil (& Ennui). Send your submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.