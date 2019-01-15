Nothing astoundling in the news yet as of this writing ... calm before the storm? Exhaustion?

Brane Space is optimistic the shutdown won't last much longer. Fingers crossed. As a Section Eight recipient, this reporter would like to continue living under a roof.

First Draft's Adrastos catches impeachment fever, while reminding us that it's "subversion and sedition, not treason".

"Ahistorical garbage" about "U.F.O.s", as spewed by The History Channel. Pharyngula reviews. You ask me, they're mostly unidentified flying lights, seldom objects.

Ted Cruz: "God, I hate this guy!" Gryphen at The Immoral Minority.

Bonus Track: Ironic Times, from Alternate Brain.

