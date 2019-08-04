Mayor Pete Buttigieg: White House Validating 'Hateful Extremist Ideology'

On Fox News Sunday, Mayor Pete Buttigieg blamed Trump, his administration and those in the White House for embracing white nationalism and hateful extremist ideology after El Paso and Dayton's mass shootings happened in less than twenty four hours.

"This is terrorism and we have to name it as such," Mayor Pete said.

There's a manifesto from the sicko in Texas to prove it.

After Beto O'Rourke took aim at Trump's violent rhetoric, host Chris Wallace asked if there was any blame to be leveled at Trump and asked, "Do think that's fair?"

Buttigieg continued, "There's no question that white nationalism is condoned at the highest levels of our government."

He continued, "You know, when this kind of rhetoric happened 20 years ago when David Duke was trying to run for office as a Republican, the Republican party was horrified and they couldn't run away fast enough."

"Right now, you see it being echoed by the White House and there is a measure of responsibility that you just can't get away from, " he said.

Buttigieg said, "When you have case after case of racial rhetoric coming out of the White House and then when you have an actual incident of white nationalist terrorism like the killing in Charlottesville, related to people saying 'Jews will not replace us,' and the president saying they were very fine people there."

"Of course, this is part of a climate. Where people are in the grip of this hateful extremist ideology feeling validated and they feel validated from all the way at the top and that is part of our problem," he said.

I couldn't have said it much better.