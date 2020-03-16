Jeanine Pirro Accidentally Admits Trump Can't Handle COVID-19 Crisis

Ever the mama bear protecting her helpless cub, "Judge" Jeanine Pirro made it her business to deflect blame and responsibility away from baby Trump for his criminally negligent response to the spread of COVID-19. She discussed recommended measures for U.S. citizens with Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, when she came out with the tired Fox plea to stop blaming the president oh my god you guys.

PIRRO: I was cheering you on, because I think that the finger-pointing that's been going on against this administration when we are dealing with something new, something we've never dealt with before, something we're not actually built to deal with, you came out and said, "Enough. Let's just do it."

Once again, for the people in the back row, this IS something we have dealt with before! This is NOT our first pandemic! We actually ARE built to deal with this! We HAVE — I'm sorry, we HAD organizations, agencies, contingency plans set up for things just exactly for potentialities such as this! Trump, Bannon, McConnell, the GOP's irrational need to dismantle everything government, create chaos, undo all-things-Obama, took a blow torch to all of them.

Surgeon General Adams, though, didn't bother mentioning that. He wanted to be forward-looking, and talk about how people are coming together.

ADAMS: Do we want to look more like South Korea, with a lower mortality rate, or do we want to look more like Italy? And if we want to look more like South Korea at the end of this, then we need everyone to understand, we're not going to solve this problem from Washington, D.C., we're not going to solve it from the CDC in Atlanta, it's going to be solved at the community level, and it's going to be solved by people coming together.

Actually, it's going to be solved by people staying apart, but yeah, we know what he meant. And, hey, Adams was right about one thing. With this current administration's grift, greed, and incompetence, combined with the way it hollowed out the CDC, we sure as sh*t AREN'T going to solve this problem from Washington, DC or the CDC in Atlanta.