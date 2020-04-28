Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Batocchio
Mike's Blog Round Up
Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted: Can our country be saved? Should it?

Indomitable: Our Dunning-Kruger president.

Reading the Pictures: The Postal Service in the days of the virus.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: The case for boosting SNAP benefits in the next major economic response package.

Media Matters for America: Some right-wing outlets lash out at the media after Trump suggests disinfectant injections to fight coronavirus.

