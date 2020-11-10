The Positivity Edition: Ben Carson has tested positive, so has Trump att'y. David Bossie.

Also the Long-Form, Deep-Dive, Post-Election Think Piece Edition: Here's a nostalgic post on foreign policy post-Trump, from Responsible Statecraft.

And another, from Press Watch, on everyone's favorite villains, political reporters.

Emptywheel's Rayne looks at the Trump Plague post-election. It hasn't gone away, despite suggestions it would immediately disappear November 4th. Matter of fact, it's getting worse.

Buttermilk Sky observes Monday in America.

Bonus Positivity from The Psy of Life: The norms held.

Compiled by M. Bouffant, taking a break from Web of Evil (& Ennui). Submit submissions to mbru@crooksand liars.com.