Mike’s Blog Round-Up

It's the Memorial Day Weekend, and my tradition (since moving to Seattle) is to go to the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery and pay my respects to the Civil War soldiers. I feel like they would well understand today's politics, but would be shocked at the Parties.

LGBTQ Nation declares that no one can figure out why Kyrsten Sinema went missing.

Blue Heron Blast rightfully describes they ways in which the Republican Party is trying to hide responsibility for the January 6 coup attempt.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I is keeping an eye on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap's Blog sums up the week as only he can: outraged and funny.

