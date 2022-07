The Rectification of Names: The most surprising news in the January 6th insurrection hearings about Trump.

PressThink: How the press is failing our democracy.

Honest Graft: A backlash to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision on abortion depends on how much it affects the middle class.

The Incidental Economist: Gun violence as a public health issue (video).

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.