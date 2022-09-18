Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainSeptember 18, 2022

Above, Magic Giant performs My My. Today, we're still reeling from the evil, amoral eff'ery of Republican governors kidnapping legal asylum seekers just to own the Libs. My my, indeed!

The Rude Pundit notes that DeSantis et al pwn'ed themselves.

No More Mister Nice Blog says it was never about immigration.

eVille Times welcomes us to the Smarm Space.

Annie Asks You presents a candidates guide.

Bonus Track: Attention Space Nerds! Colossal presents the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest. What an amazing world we have!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

