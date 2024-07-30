Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, David Bowie performs, Changes. What a difference a week makes in politics, huh?

Wonkette: Trump So Excited To Get Rid Of Elections, Like Real Dictator!

The Gen Z Perspective gives us some numbers that show VP Harris is surging with NEW voters, and the 78-year old convicted felon Donald Trump is losing control of his campaign. Sad!

Cassandra's Grandson says that TFG's Project 2025 is chilling in its specificity to gut climate change efforts, it would eliminate information.

The Weekly Sift presents Couches, Cat Ladies, and J.D. Vance.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist goes to the Olympics.

