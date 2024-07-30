Mike’s Blog Round-Up

And just like that...
By TengrainJuly 30, 2024

Above, David Bowie performs, Changes. What a difference a week makes in politics, huh?

Wonkette: Trump So Excited To Get Rid Of Elections, Like Real Dictator!

The Gen Z Perspective gives us some numbers that show VP Harris is surging with NEW voters, and the 78-year old convicted felon Donald Trump is losing control of his campaign. Sad!

Cassandra's Grandson says that TFG's Project 2025 is chilling in its specificity to gut climate change efforts, it would eliminate information.

The Weekly Sift presents Couches, Cat Ladies, and J.D. Vance.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist goes to the Olympics.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon