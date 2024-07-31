'White Dudes For Harris' Confuses Fox News

All their attacks make no sense.
By John AmatoJuly 31, 2024

"White Dudes for Harris," celebrated by Jeff Bridges, was banned from X by Elon Musk. Nevertheless, they raised $4 million for the Harris campaign.

This has flummoxed the frat house known as "Gutfeld!"

Brian Kilmeade guest-hosted the program and asked Tyrus if he was disappointed he wasn't included in their group.

His response was predictably weird and bizarre.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Tyrus, are you disappointed you would not be eligible to be on that call?

TYRUS: No, but since when do they determine what somebody's gender or race is? We're fluid.. We could, I could literally be in that meeting, you know I'm saying, in the white guys meeting and transition and be head off to the black woman's meeting right afterwards for Kamala.

KILMEADE: Wouldn't you be concerned that Jeff Bridges is gonna kick you off?

TYRUS: No, I'm not worried about the dude. He's very cool but he can't fight.

Jeff Bridges is 74 years old. Why would Tyrus, standing at 6'7" and roughly 375lbs, bring up fighting him?

"Dude" is a play on Bridge's fictional Cohen brothers character and a clever fundraising tool.

Kilmeade tried to do some race-baiting for Tyrus, but it fell flat when he transitioned into an LGBTQ+ attack.

The Kamala Harris campaign has completely discombobulated Trump and his right-wing echo/propaganda machine.

