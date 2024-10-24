120 Firearms: FBI Arrests Suspect In Harris Campaign's AZ Office Shooting

Federal Agents found 120 firearms, including "machine guns," and 250,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of the suspect who reportedly shot up the office that the local Democratic Party uses. Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 60, was arrested after agents used surveillance cameras on the suspect, who allegedly shot the offices three times and posted bags of white powder labeled as poison near political signs.

AZ Central reports:

About a dozen plainclothes law enforcement personnel were taking inventory of a menagerie of weapons in the carport of Kelly's home on Wednesday morning. A reporter overheard mention of handguns being found in a master bathroom safe and the words “machine gun” and "silencers.” One of the law enforcement agents told a Republic reporter that he was with the FBI. At a court hearing, a prosecutor said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also was involved. The weapons were placed in a moving van and hauled away. The remains of the garage door, which neighbors said was ripped out by police, lay crumbled on the sidewalk just south of the home. Kelly was ordered held on seven felony counts, including three of committing an act of terrorism. A court document said that authorities were still preparing a case regarding the white power attached to the political signs. A court document also said Kelly was also under two separate federal investigations.

Fox 10 reports:

Kelly, according to police, was seen posting ‘anti-democratic ideology signs’ at various locations near his home during the evening of Oct. 21 and into the morning of Oct. 22. The signs were "attached with clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance with a label stating ‘Biohazard.'" One sign even had an expletive, and read, in part, "play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Guess the poison."

...

Investigators say Kelly is also being investigated as part of two separate federal investigators. The court documents did not otherwise go into the nature of those investigators. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said that according to the ATF, officers at Kelly's home found over 120 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Democratic office was forced to close after the shootings. The Guardian reports that authorities said they believe the man “was preparing to commit an act of mass casualty.”

In 2020, the batshit crazy Arizona Republican Party asked its Twitter followers if they would be "willing" to die to overturn Trump's election loss. Also, the shootings happened just after Trump bizarrely claimed without evidence that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments had inspired the latest assassination attempt. I'm starting to see a pattern here.