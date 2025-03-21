Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Cime and (Non)Punishment
By TengrainMarch 21, 2025

Above, The Clash performs, I Fought The Law (And The Law Won). Our descent into lawlessness continues, as our bloggers opine. And let's face it, the media is not helping us any.

Wonkette watches Greg Gutfeld advocate —in real time!— the fall of due process.

Comic Sands notes that Ty Cobb, who served as an attorney for the first Agent Krasnov administration, is calling the current administration lawless.

Driftglass says that journalists are only starting to play catch-up.

eVille Times reports that Amazon thinks it is above the law.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania gets the last word.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon