Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Clash performs, I Fought The Law (And The Law Won). Our descent into lawlessness continues, as our bloggers opine. And let's face it, the media is not helping us any.

Wonkette watches Greg Gutfeld advocate —in real time!— the fall of due process.

Comic Sands notes that Ty Cobb, who served as an attorney for the first Agent Krasnov administration, is calling the current administration lawless.

Driftglass says that journalists are only starting to play catch-up.

eVille Times reports that Amazon thinks it is above the law.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania gets the last word.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.