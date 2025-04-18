Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Devil’s Got Our Number
By TengrainApril 18, 2025

Above, TV on the Radio performs, Here Comes Trouble. Can someone let Bobby Kennedy Jr. know that April is World Autism Month. Don't give our Brain Worm head of HHS an inch in his disgusting eugenics inflicted argument.

The Message Box gives us five reasons Dems shouldn't be afraid to fight for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Lawyers, Guns & Money explains our broken immigration law.

The Psy of Life says Trump’s Tariffs [are] Destroying Belief in our Economic Future.

Really American Media notes that The Orange ? destroyed Mike Lindell's economic future.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania looks into our deepest fears.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Above, TV on the Radio performs, Here Comes Trouble. Can someone let Bobby Kennedy Jr. know that April is World Autism Month. Don't give our Brain Worm head of HHS an inch in his disgusting eugenics inflicted argument.

The Message Box gives us five reasons Dems shouldn't be afraid to fight for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Lawyers, Guns & Money explains our broken immigration law.

The Psy of Life says Trump’s Tariffs [are] Destroying Belief in our Economic Future.

Really American Media notes that The Orange 🤡 destroyed Mike Lindell's economic future.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania looks into our deepest fears.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon