Fox's Watters: 'I Think We Have To Bring Back Joe McCarthy'

Says the red-baiting propagandists on Fox-not "news." They really are going to completely lose their minds once this guy is elected mayor in New York.

During yet another segment attacking mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani, and once again lying about his positions on policing and gun control, The Five cohost Jesse Watters went into an unhinged rant, conflating Communism and Marxism and accusing the Democratic Socialist of being both, before pining for the good old days of Joe McCarthy.

WATTERS: I have to disagree with Harold. Harold says you, you really can change your mind on stuff. I changed my mind on ice coffee. I used to think it was water, and then I had it like a cold brew on a hot summer day, and now I like ice coffee.

Defunding the police it is a lot different than that. That is fundamental. He's changing his mind on fundamental critical things that are the pillars of civilization.

We have a clip of him saying prisons are obsolete. He wants to abolish prisons. We have a tweet of him saying that we should get rid of all guns.

So he wants to destroy the 2nd Amendment, the border, capitalism, prisons, and the police. These aren't new ideas. These aren't creative ideas.

These are the same dumb Marxist ideas that we've been hearing for decades, and it's just destruction, and at a certain point, you have to think, democracy is not a suicide pact, right?

We're just not gonna allow a faction of radicals in a great city like this to come in, elect the guy, and have it destroyed. What kind of democracy is that? It's not tolerable to do that.

This guy is now running like Kamala Harris with a beard. All the crazy stuff he said, he's like, ahh, you know what? Never mind.

You can't allow that. We won the Cold War, but then Marxism survived, and these teachers at universities got bolder. They kept teaching it.

So you have unchecked immigration and you have unchecked indoctrination and you spit them all out into Manhattan and they vote for a communist who wants to destroy the city, and we're supposed to sit back and let it happen.

I don't think that's a very good idea.

I think we have to bring back Joe McCarthy. And you're that guy. I am nominating you as the new Joe McCarthy, Greg.

GUTFELF: Why me? I'm more like Charlie McCarthy.