They Jail Coup Plotters And Predators; We Shield Trump

Our founding document inspired democracies across the globe. The separation of powers. Checks and balances. No kings. No untouchables. Other countries adopted those ideas, values, laws, and—here’s the wild part—they actually still enforce them!

In America, the Constitution's now a campaign prop, like an *assassin in Butler, PA.* It's just something to wave around at rallies before that Jabba-esque cabron stuffs it back in his pocket alongside grievance politics, donor checks, and week-old KFC chicken wings.

The real difference between us, South Korea and the UK right now isn’t legal structure. It’s political will. The latter two were willing to prosecute power. We’re terrified of it.

Let me tell you a story....

