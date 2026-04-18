MyPillow Guy Holds MyEviction Sale Informercial

Mike Lindell has three whole truckloads of crap to push due to getting evicted from his building.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 18, 2026

MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell went on Steve "Pee Pee Pants" Bannon's War Room to hold a mini-informercial for his MyEviction Sale, crying how a "woke company" bought his building and gave him the boot:

"Yes, everybody, as you all know, by now, we had to move; a woke company bought our building," Lindell replied. "So we had to move into a new factory, but that's been a blessing for the War Room posse because we now — it's a little less than three semis full of product that we're closing out for good."

"You guys, free shipping right to your front door," the pillow executive promised. "They're all discounted. So now's the time... use that promo code."

I wonder how that is going to affect his gubernatorial campaign. I also wonder how Fox is going to spin that as somehow being a bad thing for Amy Klobuchar.

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