Trump Education Secretary Praised Ida B. Wells With Fake Photo

Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s efforts to pretend she cares about civil rights crashed and burned on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, McMahon praised the journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, saying, “She used her voice to expose injustice, defend truth, and demand change. … Why teaching history matters!”

But instead of promoting truth and history, McMahon used an AI-generated photo of a woman at a desk, holding a quill pen, The Washington Post noted.

McMahon correctly wrote that Wells lived from 1862-1931. But “history buff” McMahon seems to have missed the fact, or didn’t care, that the adult Wells almost certainly wrote with a fountain pen, not a quill pen.

The Post framed its report as “the latest problematic use of AI and other digitally created images by the Trump administration.”

But really it’s another example of the Trump administration’s lack of respect for education (McMahon is grossly unqualified and unfit for her job), history and, of course, civil rights.

However, The Post does go on to highlight Donald Trump 's and his White House's history of posting degrading and inaccurate images of Black people.

The Post also pointed out that in February, this “history buff” in charge of education posted a map of the 13 original American colonies with Rhode Island in the wrong place and two locations of New Jersey, including one that was part of Massachusetts and is now the state of Maine.