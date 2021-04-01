The "Crossing State Lines for Opening Day" Edition.

Time flies w/o Trump: Can you believe it's April Fools Day, and the first quarter of 2021 is already in the rearview mirror? And it's finally Infrastructure Week. It'll be Xmas before we know it!

Slacktivist catches up on what The Friendly Atheist has been reporting.

Press Run notes that Fox (Fake) News can't get the rage going against Biden, as opposed to Obama. Can't imagine why.

You want to get in a car & drive it, you need registration, a license & insurance. Many businesses refuse service if you aren't wearing a shirt or shoes. Yet a piece of paper that indicates you're not a disease vector is the beginning of the end of "personal freedom" to some cretins, per Right Wing Watch. See also: Politicalprof.

Bonus Track: Where'd those "shirts & shoes" signs come from? NO HIPPIES!!, that's where.

Another M. Bouffant effort. Make an effort yourself & submit a suggestion or tip to: mbru@crooksandliars.com.