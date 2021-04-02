Gaetz-Free Edition.

Mahablog notes that culture war has become more important than "free" market principles to the right:



Now Republicans are all about protecting “folkways,” defined by sociologists as “the traditional behavior or way of life of a particular community or group of people.” If private property rights get in the way of “folkways,” then private property rights have to go.

Scotties Toy Box: "Very special person" Marjorie T. Greene goes to Mar-a-Lago for a suck-up session w/ the former guy, & is raked over Twitter.

How Prager "U" infiltrates the educational system, from The American Prospect.

Roy Edroso unlocks a look at how black people's recent electoral power & "critical race theory" have frightened the brethren back to the good ol' days of "ooga-booga".

Literal (Wall Street) Bonus Track from Ten Bears.

