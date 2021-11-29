Mike's Blog Round-Up

Leftover Links to Liberal Blogs, & The Xmas Music Starts Now!
By M. BouffantNovember 29, 2021

It's the Thanksgiving Leftovers Edition. I know I am so grateful to have this opportunity to spend every fourth wk. slaving over a hot keyboard for several hrs. a day. You'd think Crooks and Liars would be grateful for all the free labor, wouldn't you? But no. No compensation whatsoever. Have they heard about the Great Resignation?

Meanwhile, variety is the spice of life: New variant contemplated by upyernoz.

Other viruses: McAfee. Comrade Misfit has been infected.

Thanks for nothing, 2021, from Brains & Eggs.

LOCK THEM UP!!! "Is Waiting For Merrick Garland To Act Going To Be Like 'Waiting For Godot'?" asks A L Katz.

Discussion

