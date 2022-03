The Debate Link: What does a Ukraine peace deal look like?

Infidel753: Frozen borders and keeping the peace.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Biden's COVID-19 plans and some huge challenges.

God's Spies: In the climate world, everything new is old again.

Public Health Post: Barriers to birth control.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.