Above: On this day in 1968 Otis Redding single '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' went gold in the US three months after the singer was killed in a plane crash. Recorded just days before his death, it became the first posthumous single to top the charts in the U.S.

Zandar Versus The Stupid brings us The Burned Bridges Of Madison Cawthorn.

From Left Jabs, Putin Fouls his Own Nest.

The American Independent reports "People forced to seek abortion medication outside the US as conservatives push for bans".

Attention space nerds! Curiosity Found a Martian "Flower"!

