Bannon Tried To Get CPAC To Cheer For Higher Gas Prices

Not even CPAC attendees seem enthused about Donald Trump's Iran war. Let’s hope Steve Bannon got the message when he tried to goad the crowd into cheering for the war and its high gas prices.

As Raw Story explained, Bannon spoke to right-wing journalist James Rickards about the price of oil and what it’s “signaling to President Trump.”

Rickards responded with quite a bleak picture. He claimed Wall Street has painted a rosy narrative that the war will end soon, skyrocketing oil prices will come back down, and Trump’s got a plan.” Of course, neither pointed out that’s the message the Trump administration has been trying to sell.

In reality, the war will continue “for much longer,” Rickards added. "Escalation is the only path. There’s no regime change. We can’t just pick up and go home."

He predicted that oil shortages and higher prices were about to get much, much worse because many tankers had already gone through the Strait of Hormuz when Trump launched his attack on Iran.

Bannon did not look happy. Ever the Trump foot soldier, he quickly pivoted. “Let me see a show of hands. Are the American citizens here, the MAGA patriots, are you prepared to bear a little pain to get this problem solved?”

Only four hands went up in the crowd. The room was mostly silent.