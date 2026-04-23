AOC Mocks Republicans Crying Over Redistricting: 'Wah, Wah, Wah'

Trump started the push and has paid the price.
AOC Mocks Republicans Crying Over Redistricting: 'Wah, Wah, Wah'
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 23, 2026

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez severely mocked Republicans crying like babies over the success the Democratic party is having on redistricting after Donald Trump pushed the idea in Texas to block Democratic gains in the House.

A reporter asked, "What do you make of Republicans saying that Virginia, you guys getting, Democrats getting time to run is totally unconstitutional and wrong?"

"Wah, wah, wah," AOC said, laughing.

AOC: Listen, Democrats have attempted and asked Republicans for 10 years to ban partisan gerrymandering.

And for 10 years, Republicans have said no.

Republicans have fought for partisan gerrymanders across the United States of America, and these are the rules that they have set.

And so if the Republican Party wanted to start this, they did this in North Carolina. They drew out three Democratic members of Congress in North Carolina.

They drew out in Texas. They redid Texas.

What they're just mad at is that they have been accustomed to a Democratic Party that rolls over, doesn't fight, and takes everything sitting down.

And what they're mad at right now is that we are here on a new day. And we have been asking the Democratic Party to stand up and fight, and now they did.

And now the Republican Party doesn't like the fact that they are fighting against someone who actually will stand up for the American people.

Knowing Trump would be defeated in the 2026 midterm elections, he tried to upend the redistricting criteria after the census. He demanded that Gov. Abbott redistrict Texas to shut out Democratic participation in the state.

Now the shoe is on the other foot, Republican cries are loud and clear.

This would be comical if it weren't so sad for the country.

Reporter: What do you make of Republicans saying that Virginia—

AOC: Wah wah wah.

We have asked Republicans for 10 years to ban partisan gerrymandering. And for 10 years, Republicans have said no.

What they’re just mad at is that they have been accustomed to a Democratic Party that rolls over.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T20:55:18.580Z

PabloReports: Donald Trump is complaining about the results in Virginia. He seems to be very distressed.

AOC: I’m sooo sorry for his heartbreak at this moment, and I look forward to adding ten more Democratic colleagues in November.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T21:40:20.500Z

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