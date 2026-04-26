Democrats Demand Patel Undergo Alcohol Abuse Screening

It seems as though every day, Kash Patel’s drinking problems are highlighted in the news. His efforts to quash reports have served to bring them even more attention.

Yet, this man still has his job overseeing one of the most important, if not the most important department charged with keeping all Americans safe.

Now, after demanding Patel’s resignation, Democrats have upped the ante. Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and his 17 Democratic colleagues have signed a letter demanding further investigation.

In his scathing letter to Patel, Raskin wrote that the director’s drinking has had “demonstrably disastrous effects on your performance of duties.” Raskin cited several examples, including, “Your staff’s inability to reach you has reportedly led to delays in time-sensitive decisions to advance investigations of terror cases, including apparently the issuance of FISA warrants.”

“The American people deserve to hear the facts directly from you now—not your lawyers weeks or months from now—to determine for ourselves whether your continued leadership of the FBI in fact constitutes a severe “national security vulnerability,” Raskin continued.

Then, “For the sake of our own security” Raskin demanded that Patel supply to Congress sworn answers to the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT). It includes such questions as, “During the past year, how often have you failed to do what was normally expected of you because of drinking?” and “During the past year, how often have you needed a drink in the morning to get yourself going after a heavy drinking session?”

Raskin also demanded Patel provide “All security clearance questionnaires completed by you and the notes of any interviews of you conducted in the process of seeking, transferring, or reinvestigating your security clearances,” and “All internal notes and communications regarding the AUDIT form and your security clearance.” The April 21 letter asked for all the requested information and documents to be provided to the Judiciary Committee by April 28.

If, as is likely, Patel ignores the demand, Democrats should shout about his refusal to come clean. If Patel fills out the form and lies, those lies will likely become obvious, and provide more grounds for removal, the next time(s) Patel’s drinking habit hits the headlines.